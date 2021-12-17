Letter to the editor: Life is better when government provides

Roger Koopman’s claim (Missoulian oped, Dec. 14) that “We know instinctively that government creates no wealth, no jobs, no prosperity” is, to put it kindly, utter drivel.

A community’s wealth consists of the assets and capabilities that allow its members to live a better life. When government provides streets, roads, parks, schools, police and fire protection, access to open spaces, support for businesses, health care for those in need, a clean environment and more, it makes life better for everyone. The community is more prosperous, secure and wealthier for it.

Koopman seems to think that the value of things, and their price, are the same thing. He bewails the fact that government usually provides its services for free and concludes that as a result they are of no value. But think about that the next time you take your car out of the garage. Is your ability to drive down the street really worth nothing to you because you don’t have to pay for it?

Koopman thinks that all government does is rob Peter to pay Paul. He fails to see that government allows communities to pursue their collective wellbeing, and in that way makes all of us more prosperous, and indeed, wealthier.

Dick Barrett,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0