Letter to the editor: Lincoln Prosperity Proposal would benefit all Montanans

The Continental Divide Trail south of Rogers Pass displays the dichotomy of Montana’s outdoors. To the west there’s the Scapegoat Wilderness and forests. To the east the mountains turn to plains, and you can see the vast openness of Montana. I saw this view while attending the Scapegoat 50th anniversary celebration in September. The event was a success and showed how Lincoln provides outdoor opportunities for locals and visitors. Unfortunately, Lincoln has felt the struggles of a changing economy. With the economic reality of a shrinking mining and timber industry, many businesses in Lincoln have struggled to stay open. This is a familiar picture seen throughout the Mountain West. There is a solution for Lincoln. The Lincoln Prosperity Proposal would protect the places Montanan’s work and play and provide economic opportunities through restoration, conservation, and recreation. The Lincoln Prosperity Proposal would help these communities to transition their economies and grow. This is a local citizen-led initiative. People with different goals came together to focus on how they can improve their community. The Lincoln Prosperity Proposal will help these communities and natural areas thrive. It deserves support from Montanans and our delegation.