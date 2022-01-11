Letter to the editor: Livestock losses

According to the U.S. Agriculture Department, in 2021 (and every year for many years previously), over three calves per 100 cows died of Weak Calf Syndrome in the cow herd of around 40 million nationwide.

Weak Calf Syndrome (WCS) was first identified by Jack Ward, DVM in Ravalli County, Montana, in 1964, right after Endrin, an insecticide began being used on crops and forests along with a deadly herbicide, 2,4,5-T. Both were banned in 1985 and WCS nearly disappeared in Montana. With use of a new insecticide called Imidacloprid in 1994, along with a huge increase in use of glyphosate, a mineral chelating herbicide in 1996, WCS came back with a vengeance.

There are over a million beef cows in Montana. For cattle of all ages, 115 were reportedly killed by grizzlies and 216 were reportedly killed by wolves and mountain lions, so 331 cattle total. In 2021, 30,000 calves likely died of WCS because of humans. Thus the difference in losses to livestock owners is approximately $300,000 for 331 cattle and between $18 million and $20 million for 30,000+/-.

Maybe the bounties are on the wrong killers!

Judy Hoy,

Stevensville

