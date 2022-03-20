Letter to the editor: Living with grizzlies

Yellowstone and Teton national parks recently sighted emerging grizzlies. Soon the North Hills grizzly will leave her den with three very hungry cubs. Over the years, bear specialists, volunteers, and local groups have made a herculean effort to educate Missoula-area residents on how to live alongside grizzlies without providing food rewards that lead to conflict with humans. Groups have spent hours gleaning fruit, setting up electric fencing, and providing bear-resistant refuse containers. Everything had been done that could be done to make a place for bears.

Unfortunately, not everyone heard the call. Last year, Missoula’s first resident female with cubs found garbage and other human foods. She also discovered an abandoned cabin with a freezer full of rotting meat.

She quickly habituated to human food, but she could be taught otherwise. There is hope, but only if all North Hills residents take down bird feeders, put up electric fencing, secure garbage, and take other simple measures. It is a privilege to live amongst iconic animals, and it is worth the effort.

When the North Hills grizzly emerges, we will see whether Montana can care for the wild places and iconic animals that make this the last best place.

Michele Dieterich,

Hamilton

