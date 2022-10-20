Letter to the editor: Living with wildlife

A big thank you to the Missoula Bear Smart Working Group for their work over the past few months to produce the “Bear Hazards Assessment for the Missoula Area” and the “Human-Bear Conflict Management Plan.” I strongly recommend that all citizens in the city and county become familiar with these reports. Same with the sorely needed expansion of the “Bear Buffer Zone.”

It is great to hear that all City Council members and county commissioners have unanimously voted to pass a joint resolution and adopt the Bear Smart program. There is one very important piece to this puzzle missing, however, and that is a commitment from the university to adopt the program, too. Hopefully, leadership at the school is engaged and ready to be part of the solution.

I couldn’t agree more that the Missoula valley is a “death trap for bears.” Black bears and grizzly bears are trapped, collared, translocated, and killed again and again in our region because of human behavior. And with more bears and more humans moving into the valley, the real work of learning how to live with wildlife is just beginning. Education is going to be important, but enforcement will be the key.

Brett Haverstick,

Missoula