Letter to the editor: Local solutions to global problem

Some global problems can only be solved locally. The COVID pandemic is global. Some needed responses, such as vaccine development, can be regional or even national. However, the nature of the problem has already reached a stage at which only local solutions can solve it.

In the United States, the rise of vaccine resistance has resulted in “hot spots”; areas where attitudes about the available vaccines are contributing to what is being termed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Montana, with less than 50% of its population vaccinated, is a part of that. The number of cases is rising. There are no national, let alone global, solutions to meet this growing problem.

Yet, the consequences of failing to solve the problem could lead to disastrous outcomes. Worst case scenario: continued spread of the delta variant results in development of an even more dangerous and vaccine-resistant version of the virus. Maybe right here in Montana. That could easily result in a brand-new global pandemic. One that could be even more disastrous than the one devastating populations around the world today.

Please, learn to see through the COVID-19 misinformation proliferating on the internet. Get vaccinated. Do it today!

Galen McKibben

Helena

