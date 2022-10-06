Letter to the editor: Lolo candidate forum Oct. 10

Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the United States once said, “An informed citizenry is at the heart of a dynamic democracy.” An informed citizenry requires accurate information be available to citizens. There is no better way to become informed about candidates running for office than to hear live from the candidates themselves.

To help foster an informed citizenry, the Lolo Community Club will be hosting a moderated candidate forum on Oct. 10, 7-9 p.m., at the Lolo Community Center, located at 12345 Highway 93 South. All candidates appearing on Lolo area ballots have been invited to participate. Candidates not participating may send a representative to read a statement on behalf of the candidate.

MCAT, through a community grant to the Lolo Community Club, will be broadcasting live on channel 189 as well as on MCAT Facebook live stream. The forum will be available to play back on demand at a later date. The club thanks MCAT for its generous donation of in-kind services for this worthwhile community event.

Please plan to attend this forum and hear from the participating candidates. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.

LouAnn Hansen, Lolo Community Club VP,

Lolo