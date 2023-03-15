The Missoulian quoted State Senator McGillvray: “…buy long-term care insurance. Take personal responsibility,” during legislative discussions on elder care. However, can his constituents afford it? One website reported the yearly cost of Long-Term Care at $5,025 for a couple aged 55 (no details about actual coverage). Social Security averages $1,745.35 per person, or $41,888.40 yearly per married couple. Assuming the couple’s long-term care premium did not change from age 55 to age 66 (a very unlikely assumption) spending $5,025 for long-term care is about 12 percent of the couple’s SS earnings; and, remember, they paid at least $5,025 for the insurance each of the years before receiving SS. This type of insurance covers assistance with daily tasks – bathing, meals, etc. However, it is not available to everyone; pre-existing conditions are considered. Another kicker is the “hard cap” that most policies have on daily costs, about $100 to $450. If the daily expenses go beyond the set limit, the senior pays the difference out of pocket, even if the maximum benefit over the life of the policy is in the $100,000 or more range. Long-term care insurance is no panacea!