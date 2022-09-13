Letter to the editor: Long term solution to student debt needed

In regards to the editorial cartoon (Missoulian Aug. 26) showing a lifting of the weight from college student heads, it should have kept going. The debt doesn't disappear, it was transferred to those who did not go to college and to those who paid off their student loans.

What is needed is not a one-time provision for relief, but a long-term solution to the problem. And the problem is that there are no price constraints on education because the schools will tell the student borrower to borrow more.

Let's tie the amount borrowed to anticipated earnings for that field and make the schools responsible for half the debt borrowed. That would bring some adult responsibility to the problem and prevent future unconstitutional actions like those just taken.

Steven Eschenbacher,

Polson