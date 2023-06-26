An earlier letter writer expressed sadness at the coming end of the daily newspaper in our town and wondered how other people felt.

My husband was a printer at the Missoulian in the days when the newsroom hummed with activity of reporters and editors. On the athletic side of news, reporters made great effort to get high school game scores of the day to the composing room to include in the next day's paper. A story of great importance could "stop the presses" for inclusion in the current run.

We have taken the Missoulian for over 55 years. I feel sad too that I will not be able to read a daily print version of the Missoulian. It has been my early morning ritual for all of these years.

Janice Midyett,

Missoula