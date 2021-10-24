Letter to the editor: Look close at endorsements

The cost of living in Missoula scores 104.4, the U.S. average is 100, according to bestplaces.net. The median house is $459,000, up 23% from 2020. The Census reported a median individual wage of $25,000.

Until recently, talk about affordable housing and homelessness has been rhetoric. Over the last 15 years local politicians have funneled hundreds of thousands to developers through Tax Increment Financing. A poll of Missoulians a few months ago listed cost of housing as the number one concern — not a new community center.

Missoula COVID numbers have increased after large public events. None of our public officials have issued a statement it would be wise to vaccinate and wear a mask if attending, say, a Griz game.

Voting for an incumbent is questionable. We don’t have a good choice for the mayor’s office, but it’s not a great idea to put a past president of the Missoula Organization of Realtors on city council from Ward 4, a pro-development lean already exists.

Look closely at endorsements. Ironically, there is support for Engen from bureaucrats and politicians who have chosen to live elsewhere than Missoula.

Cost of housing, infrastructure and health should be more than campaign issues.