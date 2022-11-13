Letter to the editor: Look out for each other

I appreciate the column on first responders by Steve Schmidt in the Nov. 7 edition. As a former first responder and employee and volunteer interacting with the public a lot, I can empathize. In his realm and a lot of other situations in life I feel it still boils down to the basic premise of "loving our neighbor as ourself." If people in general cared a little more for each other rather than falling into the "me first" mentality we would all be better off. Everyone, please slow down and look out for each other out there.