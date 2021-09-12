 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Lost sense of size of debt
Letter to the editor: Lost sense of size of debt

The U.S. Senate recently passed a $3.5 trillion budget plan that will most likely pass the U.S. House and quickly get to the president's desk for signature.

Currently, the U.S. national debt is nearly $29 trillion, so why worry about only $3.5 trillion more? It seems like we have collectively lost all sense of exactly how much debt that represents, and the probable dire long-term consequences on both our economy and our way of life.

Rob Schmitt, a TV commentator, put it into perspective: Instead of dollars, think in terms of seconds! A billion seconds ago was 32 years. A trillion seconds ago was 32,000 years (the Paleolithic Era).

The current budget of $3.5 trillion, in seconds, was 112,000 years ago. If spending was a constant $1 million per day every day since Christ was born, it would take another 700 years to reach $1 trillion.

Go to "usdebtclock.org" and get an up-to-the-second display of our national debt. Then ask yourselves why we continue to elect politicians who apparently have no sense of or concern for a balanced budget, and why we are piling such over-burdening debt on countless future generations.

Carl Lawson,

Missoula

