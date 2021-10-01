Letter to the editor: 'Love thy neighbor' isn't just for church

The other day while waiting in line at the supermarket, I was confronted for wearing a mask by a grizzled old man. I am a grizzled old woman. “Ya know”, he smugly said, “that mask ain’t gonna protect you — it’s just to protect other people!” “Well,” I said, “I’m a good neighbor and I actually want to protect other people!” We had a good talk about it and I found him a likable fellow, though he was clearly confused about what caring for our neighbors really means. All this to say, I’m relieved to learn that the Montana Medical Association and others are filing suit so that employers can ask that workers in health care facilities be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus for the safety of our beloved community. It has been proven beyond doubt that wearing a mask and getting vaccinated will protect vulnerable others, including our elderly, people who are immunocompromized (getting chemo, etc.) and children. Believe me, I don’t like wearing a mask and I didn’t like getting those shots, but I know that sometimes you need to do things for the benefit of others. “Love thy neighbor” isn’t just for church!