Letter to the editor: Low police morale

Biden didn't show up for the funerals of New York Police Department detectives Rivera and Mora, who were ambushed while responding to a 911 call. His Feb. 3 meeting at NYPD headquarters was more about gun control than public safety. He is pushing for more gun control, which will leave the public defenseless against violent criminals. They will have all the guns.

Biden touted his "Police Reform Bill" that will, if passed in the Senate, eliminate qualified immunity for the police. It will eliminate no-knock warrants in drug cases, which will get even more officers killed while serving warrants on drug dealers. He didn't say anything about Soros-funded "progressive" DAs who have removed cash bail for all but the most heinous crimes, and said nothing about liberal governors who are releasing convicted felons from prison to prey on their victims again or to prey on the innocent public.

Police morale is at an all-time low. Several major U.S. cities are understaffed due to de-funding by corrupt politicians, early retirements, and resignations.

We are very lucky to live in a state where the police are still allowed to do their jobs. Be sure to vote this November and again in 2024.

Jay Stanford

Missoula

