Letter to the editor: LR-131 serves no purpose

I’ve been thinking about Montana LR-131 and how heinous its creators are. What were they thinking? Not only are there already two laws, one state and one federal, that prevents what they are proposing, but the new law serves no purpose other than to punish already grieving parents. We have heard what medical doctors say the law will do, we have heard from a hospital chaplain, and from parents whose wanted children were born with only minutes to live. This bill will cause untold misery for parents whose children are born with congenital malformations and/or chromosomal anomalies. They will not get to hold their precious child as it takes its last few breaths but instead this baby will be whisked away to undergo harmful unnecessary procedures that will not result in sustained life. These parents will then receive bills for hundreds of thousands of dollars for the NICU care that they did not ask for. Where is the sanity in this? This bill is harmful. Please vote no on LR-131.