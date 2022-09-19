Letter to the editor: LR131 is anything but compassionate

The Republicans must claim the prize for most deceitful naming of legislation. Their latest effort to insert themselves into difficult medical decisions that families and health care providers must make is LR-131, Compassion for Montana Families. It is anything but compassionate — just one more example of their non-stop meddling in private health decisions. It requires health care providers to resuscitate an infant even when that resuscitation is painful and futile and not in line with a family’s wishes.