Letter to the editor: Lyn Hellegaard has experience

A thought has occurred to me while reading the letters submitted by Lyn Hellegaard’s opponent for HD97. They all say he will represent Lolo. HD97 has many neighborhoods outside of Lolo. Lyn has proven, by her service on City Council and the work she has done in the rural towns surrounding Missoula, that she will serve ALL of HD 97, including Lolo.

While Lyn’s opponent will be learning how the Legislature works, Lyn has already started working for us. She has proposed an alternative to the Resort Tax — using the interest off the State Emergency fund to create a program to help with infrastructure repairs, expansion and development. She has proposed the government fulfill their promise of using the revenues from the lottery and gambling to fund our schools, thus offering us property tax relief.

Lyn is endorsed by the Montana Sport Shooting Association and has a AQ rating from the NRA-PVF.

On Nov. 8 we have a choice: choose a candidate with no experience, who plans on using the upcoming session to learn, or one that will use the legislative session to immediately help all of HD97.

Jeanie Nelson,

Lolo