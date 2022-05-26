Letter to the editor: Lyn Hellegaard has many accomplishments as a leader

Missoula is fortunate to claim Lyn Hellegaard (House District 97 candidate) as an outstanding citizen who will provide excellent representation and leadership in the upcoming legislative session.

As executive director of Missoula Ravalli TMA, Lyn has guided its successful and sustainable I RIDE VANPOOL operation. Her list of achievements as State Coordinator for the Montana Transit Association is impressive.

Accomplishments that demonstrate Lyn's capabilities include helping develop and coordinate transportation service for seniors and adults with disabilities, leading the CSKT and other Montana Tribes in development of transportation systems, and helping veterans secure funding to increase their transportation options. She provides necessary leadership for neighboring counties to improve and make best use of their transportation resources. She has effectively served on panels and committees at all levels of government, teaching seminars, authoring training manuals, and implementing programs and procedures.

As co-owner of a local business, she understands the challenges that impede small business start-ups and expansions.

Lyn's outstanding moral character, adherence to professional ethics, and tireless work performance demonstrate her ability to take tough challenges and guide them into workable solutions. I strongly urge your support for Lyn Hellegaard, HD97, who will continue to require government responsibility and accountability.

Renee Mitchell,

Missoula

