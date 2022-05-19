 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Lyn Hellegaard is the best candidate

  • 0

Voters in Montana Legislature House District 97 have an opportunity to nominate an outstanding candidate for the State Legislature: Lynn Hellegaard.

Lyn has a proven record of serving the public well as a Missoula City councilor. She has the intelligence and work ethic that legislators need to digest large amounts of information and make wise and informed decisions. She has high ethical standards and will work for all her constituents. Please vote for Lynn Hellegaard for House District 97 representative.

Philip L. Barney,

Bigfork

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News