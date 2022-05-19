Letter to the editor: Lyn Hellegaard is the best candidate

Voters in Montana Legislature House District 97 have an opportunity to nominate an outstanding candidate for the State Legislature: Lynn Hellegaard.
Lyn has a proven record of serving the public well as a Missoula City councilor. She has the intelligence and work ethic that legislators need to digest large amounts of information and make wise and informed decisions. She has high ethical standards and will work for all her constituents. Please vote for Lynn Hellegaard for House District 97 representative.
Philip L. Barney,
Bigfork