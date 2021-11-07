Letter to the editor: 'Lynching mentality'

Campuses pretend to be places of enlightenment. This is why it is worrisome to witness, as in any good Western frontier town, a “lynching mentality” emerging out of the woods of academe, tainting its ivied walls with partisan resentment or crimson hatred.

Across many colleges, moved by a “safety-and-justice” agenda fueled by political correctness and identity politics, students (and faculty) groups vehemently demonstrate against targeted administrators and professors whose alleged “deficient sensitivity” and/or “ideological turpitude” make students “unsafe.” Without due process, these small mobs act as kangaroo courts, condemning within minutes. Without confronting the accused they demand termination. If s/he dares to challenge his/her accusers, s/he is booed “out of court.” Afraid of being labelled sexist/fascist/racist/homophobic, timorous colleagues, careerist faculty and weak presidents prefer to hide under their desks. Refusing to appeal to democratic reason by having both parties intelligently and convincingly argue their cases to the campus, they wait for the storm to blow over.