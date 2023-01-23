Letter to the editor: Mad at Californians?

I hear a lot of anti out-of-state sentiment especially about California. I don't disagree but it's not just the person from California who has succeeded in life and wants a piece of beautiful paradise to call their own at fault. The land/home owner and realtor representing them are also culpable. The seller/realtor could choose a local family and take a little less but they grab the almighty dollar and take the California money. Then spin around and change their clothes and complain about the influx of California on Montana.

Montanan folk have a cabin at Georgetown or on Flathead. A successful person who wants a part of this beauty isn't at fault. Your real problem is with the Montana Realtors Association who are greedy and always take out of state money over local familiarity. The property owner could say, "I want a local family to buy my property." However they say, "Give me the highest offer."

Local greed, not out-of-state desire has ruined Montana. You say no vacancy, but I bet you would take the million dollar offer if you had it. Right? Right? Yes you would.

Kline Vorhes,

Missoula