Letter to the editor: Made in America energy

Thank you for publishing Tom Lutey’s article on oil and gas lease politics (Missoulian March 4). Like U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, I believe strongly in made in America energy. I also believe in an energy future that doesn't harm human health the way that fossil fuel emissions do, that is renewable energy.

Montana has excellent potential to produce the energy of the future. A steady slow transition will be necessary, and that's why I believe in a price on carbon. It’s simple, allows energy companies to plan their investments and cash in on the potential of this new industry. When paired with a dividend, puts cash in our pockets without growing the government. It’s a win for citizens like you and me.

Laurel Eastman,

Bigfork

