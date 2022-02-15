 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Madness of wolf hunting

Do we really have to wait another quarter of a century until a perhaps more-enlightened generation will finally treat wolves and other wild animals with respect and protect their lives?

What is happening to wolves and other wild animals in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming is pure madness and is proof that the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation is a joke. It serves as a smokescreen for the public to hide disrespect along with aggressive and violent behavior of sportsmen against wild animals.

What will it take to get rid of the good ‘ole boys (and girls) club that runs our state wildlife agencies, commissions and governor’s office? What will it take to remove power from these bloodthirsty individuals, so-called "sportsmen," and return to true preservation, while managing ourselves and others with compassion?

Anja Heister

Missoula

