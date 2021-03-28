Letter to the editor: Maintain voter access for all

"The people have spoken." These are the important words we hope to hear at the end of every election cycle. And, up until now, we have been able to trust these words to be true, since there has never been voter fraud in Montana.

We know, throughout our voter history in the United States, there has been a march to include more and more of our citizens, gaining full enfranchisement. These have been hard-fought wins. We now must remain as resolute to maintain this access for all citizens.

That’s why we must support House Bill 613, which will work to eliminate voting barriers that keep Indigenous voices from being heard. And why we also must do what we can to oppose and defeat HB 176, which disenfranchises the voting public by moving the last day of registering to vote to a day before elections.