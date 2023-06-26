How important are Montana’s wild places and wild critters to Montanans? Here are some answers to that question from the 2022 University of Montana Crown of the Continent and Greater Yellowstone Initiative Statewide Survey:

• 80% of Montanans say wildlife is an important part of life

• 70% of Montanans participate in hiking and trail running

• 61% of Montanans enjoy camping

• 52% of Montanans enjoy kayaking, canoeing, or boating

• 49% of Montanans enjoy bird watching and viewing wildlife

• 36% of Montanans enjoy snow shoeing, skiing, or boarding

• 36% of Montanans ride an off-road vehicle or snowmobile

• 22% of Montanans enjoy mountain biking

The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) will add approximately 2,000 acres for snowmobiling and 4,000 acres for mountain biking. The BCSA protects the head waters of five cold clean streams essential for native fish. The BCSA ensures almost 80,000 acres of prime wildlife habitat and outstanding hiking will remain.

84% of Montana voters support the BCSA according to the State of the Rockies survey from Colorado College. Please encourage Sen. Daines to recognize how important wild places are to Montanans and support the BCSA.

Lee Boman,

Missoula