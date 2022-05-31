Letter to the editor: Majority want sensible gun laws

Here we go again. Another senseless mass murder by an 18-year-old male. This time the victims were mostly 9 and 10-year-olds at school. Our hearts break for all the families who lost precious loved ones, as well as the first responders that rushed in and had to view the carnage. I can't help but wonder why 18 and 19-year-olds can legally purchase a weapon of war. Why is the legal age for liquor and marijuana set at 21, but only 18 for weapons of war? Especially when these teenagers are using these weapons to gun down innocent children at school, innocent adults doing their grocery shopping, and innocent folks in their places of worship. I will be writing to both Montana senators and our lone representative to pose these questions. What do you suppose the answer will be? I'm pretty sure I already know what it won't be. It won't be a commitment to do anything concrete to limit these tragedies. A majority of the American people want sensible gun laws. Why can't we get them?