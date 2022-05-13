Letter to the editor: Make big polluters pay

In the article, “Sharing the Big Hole River: Ranches, fish and Butte brace for drought,” I’m impressed with the cooperation between ranchers and farmers in handling drought.

Water scarcity in the West is worsening as our planet warms. Using water wisely helps, but for how long? Polluting power plants continue to send heat-trapping gasses into the air for free costing all of us.

Clean energy will turn down the heat. And, there’s good money in it. A recent article in the Financial Times reports Texas farmers and ranchers are reaping the benefits of a boom in solar and wind power by leasing their land. It doesn’t interfere with crops or herds and provides steady incomes.

Montana ranks in the top 10% of the nation’s windiest states but is ranked #2 in having the most untapped clean energy. How can we take advantage like Texas?

To pry Montana loose from planet-warming energy, make big polluters pay and send the money back to families as “Carbon Cash-backs”.

Tell Senators Tester and Daines and Congressman Rosendale to price pollution because we want a future where our ranches and farms are viable and can be passed down to the next generation.

Robin Paone,

Whitefish

