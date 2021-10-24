Letter to the editor: Make Child Tax Credit permanent

I am a single mother of two amazing kids. The Child Tax Credit has been a blessing and a total game changer for my family. Anyone who has children knows that kids are expensive, and they grow fast.

The Child Tax Credit is like a breath of fresh air. Now I know that I have the resources to help make ends meet when my kids' shoes blow out, or their coat rips. I can provide for my children’s needs and still pay my phone bill and my car insurance payment.

So please Congress, help Montana families and vote to make the Child Tax Credit permanent. Don’t extend a helping hand just to pull the rug out from under us again. This is a good thing for my family and so many others. Please do the right thing and support the child tax credit!

Devi Cole,

Missoula

