Glacier National Park restricts private vehicle access to the park more and more due to dramatic increases in the number of visitors to the park in recent years. These restrictions are an unfortunate solution to a very tricky problem.

However, there is an obvious and downright fun solution that park administrators have yet to propose: make the park more accessible to people riding bicycles. Going to Glacier during the brief window when the Going to the Sun Road is open to people walking and bicycling but closed to private vehicles is a delightful experience. Experiencing the freedom and safety of a road without cars in a jaw-dropping location is truly magical. Unfortunately this is only an option for a brief period each year.

A simple system where the park closes the GTTS Road to private vehicles but opens it to bicycles 2-3 days per week throughout the entire summer season would allow much larger numbers of people to see the GTTS Road. With advances in e-bike technology, one no longer needs extreme levels of fitness to enjoy bicycling in the park. Besides better access to the park, more exercise and fresh air, the views are much better outside a car.

Brett Bell,

Missoula