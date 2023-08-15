I've been a NorthWestern Energy ratepayer for 20 years. They say they provide "a balanced mix of safe, reliable, affordable and clean energy" and advertise windmills, solar panels, and folksy recipes, but their leaders are focused on dirty energy and their own personal profit.

NorthWestern just presented our Public Service Commission with their "Integrated Resource Plan" (IRP) for the next 20 years. It barely invests in modern, inexpensive, renewable, clean energy. It ignores billions of dollars of incentives available from the Inflation Reduction Act to save the Colstrip community. It raises our rates — and risks — while their top four executives make $3.3 million, $2.6 million, $1.2 million, and $1.2 million a year. Next time that you get your power bill, imagine CEO Brian Bird cashing a check for $60,000 every week!

Our Public Service Commission has the power to stand up to NorthWestern and protect our interests. Please email them at pschelp@mt.gov with the subject line “RE docket 2022.11.102.” Please ask them to make Northwestern invest in new renewable energy over coal and methane, take advantage federal incentives to protect Colstrip and other power-generating communities, and prioritize reasonable rates for regular Montanans over seven-figure executive salaries.

Jeremy Smith,

Missoula