Letter to the editor: Make public feedback easier

I recently learned about the MRA having available on the Engage Missoula website, a survey community members can take to give the opinions about how our tax dollars are spent in regards to TIF funding. I am upset the city and the MRA page requires a person to create an account and to log in, in order to be able to complete the survey. I have recently watched the movie "Engen's Missoula" (which I highly advise you also watch) which makes me very uneasy about completing a survey that is not confidential. I think by creating a log-in process for this survey, it creates barriers for community members to give their feedback which is sad because the whole point of getting feedback is vital. The survey should be simple to access and confidential to protect citizens. Moreover, I find accessing the City Council meeting notes difficult as well. We should use TIF money to make our community programs easier for people who have limited computer knowledge, to access. Make public feedback simpler Missoula! Thank you.