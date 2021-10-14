Letter to the editor: Make the right choices

I was watching a show on trains on Channel SMHD recently. Most of it focused on both the Civil War and the First World war.

I watched and listened to the commentary on these two long-ago wars with interest. It struck me how our human responses to problems are the same today as way back then. Our military solutions have advanced dramatically. Our human thinking and actions have not advanced at all.

It seems likely to me that without a change in human responses, the world as we know it will not survive.

There is an answer. The answer is within each of us. It is in our mind. The mind controls the body and the physical brain. With our minds we, moment-by-moment, choose to either be in our "wrong mind" of fear and anger or our "right mind" of love and peace.

God has given us our mind and the ability to make choices. This requires awareness and choosing "the right mind" when we are confronted with problems and challenges. Yes, it takes dedicated practice, but this inner work is vital to each of us.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

