Letter to the editor: Make use of Colstrip transmission capacity

The Legislature is appropriately concerned about the future of Colstrip, and I share its commitment to the future of the town as an energy producer. But, if the bills currently under consideration become law, they will only forestall the inevitable.

The outdated Colstrip power plants may continue to run a few extra years, but what will have been accomplished except that NorthWestern Energy’s customers will pay heavily for the costs of buying larger shares in the plants, decommissioning them, and other liabilities? The $700 in annual costs for each customer calculated by the Montana Public Service Commission is not good news for customers.

There is an alternative possibility. Instead of eliminating the renewable energy portfolio, the Legislature could recognize the asset in Colstrip most essential to a viable future producing energy is not the outdated plants; it’s the transmission line. Many towns in the state have solar capacity equal to or more than the 200-plus days of sunshine that Colstrip enjoys, and others have lots of wind, but only Colstrip already has 500 KV transmission lines.

With the right investments, Colstrip could still transmit energy and Montana could be a leader in clean energy. I hope the Legislature seizes the opportunity.

Marcia Rundle,

Florence

