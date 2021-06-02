Letter to the editor: Makes no sense to arm students under stress

We elect folks to go to Helena and deal with the state's most pressing problems. This year, Republican legislators decided that getting more guns on campus was a high priority. What could possibly go wrong?
When I attended the University of Montana more than 50 years ago, we drank beer and some of us smoked pot. I don't think that has changed a lot since then. Most of the students at UM are teenagers, only a year or two out of high school. It is a time when mental health issues often come to the fore for some and teenage heartbreak for others. So how does arming students under stress make any sense?
I am a vet and a hunter, so I am familiar with guns. I also have a daughter at UM and for the life of me, I don't see how she is any safer if lots more folks on campus are carrying weapons.
What I found missing from the gun legislation was the requirement that the governor visit a grieving family that had lost a son or daughter to a stray bullet, and explain to them the vital need to bring more guns onto campuses across the state.
Paul Lynn,
Missoula