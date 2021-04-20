Letter to the editor: Making airport dementia-friendly

I would like to express my appreciation to the Missoula International Airport regarding how the renovations there are being carried out.

Members from Dementia Friendly Missoula recently had a tour of the facility with the project manager, Tim Damrow, and were able to learn not only what changes are in the works but also what care has been taken to accommodate those with cognitive as well as physical impairments. We presented several ideas to the airport board at the end of 2020, hoping to help inform some of their decision-making. We were pleased that our suggestions were welcomed by the board and project team.

The primary accommodations that we are looking forward to seeing incorporated into their final plan include: quiet spaces to minimize anxiety, family restrooms, and clear signage. We are also hoping that they will be able to implement a program for a pre-flight walk-through to allow travelers to familiarize themselves with the facility prior to departure and to adopt the Sunflower Lanyard program, which allows travelers to self-identify as needing extra time or assistance.

We would very much like to see MSO added to the growing number of airports around the world designated as Dementia Friendly.

Marjorie Doyle,

Missoula

