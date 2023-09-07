Due to climate change, population demographics, etc. we are now living in wild animals’ natural habitats. The buzz is that more folks are discussing how to manage these animals. Rather than find someone to manage elk, bears, pumas, and other species which intersect with ours, perhaps we should think about managing (and educating ) people. After all, animals have been around here for thousands of years and have managed themselves quite nicely. We, the people, may be the problem.