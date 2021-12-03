 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Mandates a small price to pay

"Mandates!" No one likes to be told what to do, I get that. However, lots of mandates are generally accepted — stop signs, speed limits, no smoking areas, et cetera.

Why mandates? Probably because not enough folks have the good sense to understand that with rights come responsibilities.

I blame social media and self-serving partisans, who egg them on with conspiracy theories and misguided statements such as "trust the people."

Well, I trust some of the people some of the time, but when they exhibit behaviors that infringe on the safety and well-being of others, I look to statesmen to rise above partisanship, placing people above party.

"No shoes, no shirts, no service" is universally accepted. I suggest adding "no masks, no vaccines" until enough folks practice recognized public health standards, geared to reducing COVID risk, hospitalizations and deaths.

Surely it's a small price to pay.

John Ilgenfritz,

Helena

