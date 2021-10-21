Letter to the editor: Mandates vs suggestions

I am so glad to know that Gov. Greg Gianforte does not believe government can make a mandate. Therefore, I will begin regarding stop lights, stop signs, and speed limits as suggestions. I will treat my tax bill when the state of Montana sends it as an optional suggested donation.
And I will remember, come election time, that Gov. Gianforte believes we Montanans pay his salary so that he can offer feel-good suggestions during times of crisis and that really, anything coming out of his office is to be considered highly questionable.
Valerie Hess,
Lolo