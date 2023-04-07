By now we all have seen that Republicans’ “small-government” sloganeering was either just that, a sales strategy, or an autocorrect mistake because Siri thought “the government will be your daddy” was just some bad typing. Whichever, I have questions. Will parents need to get Attorney General Knudsen’s or Governor Gianforte’s permission to take children to their medical appointments? Will they need a government representative there to make sure that parents or doctors don’t suggest any treatments that aren’t acceptable to Donald Trump? Will women need to register their periods with the Attorney General’s office, their local police or sheriff, or their district’s political representative? If their district is democratically represented, like in Missoula, will they have to share menstrual information with their local Republican Party headquarters? Or will we have observers stationed at all gynecologist offices to observe and prohibit procedures that Rand Paul finds suspicious, unnecessary, or unsanctioned by the Old Testament? At school, do teachers need to get pre-approval for the day’s curriculum from a Republican official, or can they check with any nearby evangelical preacher who worships Ron DeSantis?