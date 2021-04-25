Letter to the editor: Many Republicans wish for dictatorship

In the 1920s through the early 1940s, gangs that supported fascist and/or Nazi political parties, and wearing black and brown shirts, roamed Italy and Germany intimidating, threatening and often causing violence and destruction to people who had other political ideologies.

Then, in the late 1940s, the communists in Eastern Europe intimidated, suppressed and restricted the voting so that only communist candidates could be elected. Both the fascists/Nazis and the communists took control of the judiciary branch of their governments. And the leaders of both the fascist/Nazi political parties and the communists constantly lied to adoring followers while suppressing the general population.

Does this all sound familiar today? Does a certain political group in our country wish that we had a dictatorship? I do believe the answer is "yes"; just as long as the dictatorship is controlled by Republicans. Now, I do believe that many Republicans do not want this, but there are, sorry to say, many who do.

Fred R. Luety,

Missoula

