Letter to the editor: Manzella's speech dangerous

I would suggest that the recent address given to a church group in Clinton by Sen. Theresa Manzella, a state legislator from Hamilton, is probably in the long term more dangerous than that offered recently to another church gathering in Missoula by Elsie Arntzen, our State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

I suspect that the views expressed by the school official are based more on expediency and attempting to further someone’s agenda other than her own, whereas the legislator appears to be a true believer and that fact makes her views potentially so much more damaging.

The views that she has expressed tear at the fabric of our democratic system based on equality of all people, and we, as citizens under that system, have a sacred obligation to protect the rights of all. If we fail to do that or sit by and do nothing then I would probably have to agree with her that we deserve the consequences for our choices!

We all are responsible to speak out against this type of egregious and demeaning hate speech — she may have the right to say it, but that does not mean that we have the right to ignore it!

Dan McLaughlin,

Missoula

