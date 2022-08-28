Letter to the editor: Map should maintain Indigenous districts

Now that the Census is complete in Montana and we have the opportunity to redraw our legislative districts for the next 10 years, we must consider how to draw them in a way that best serves our Montana communities and the folks who live in them. The best maps for the Legislature are the maps that are fair and comply with federal law, such as the Voting Rights Act, and are representative of the people who they serve. In fact, representative districts should be the norm across the state, especially for areas of underrepresented communities, like the districts that are typically represented by Native candidates. This isn’t about one political party over another — members of both parties have been elected to represent Indigenous majority districts in Montana — this is about ensuring that Indigenous votes are not diluted through gerrymandered districts meant to suppress their participation in Montana’s political process. It is enshrined in the Montana Constitution that one voice is one vote and all voices hold equal weight. Without Native representation, our state Legislature won’t be fully representative of everyone who calls Montana home. The commission should adopt a map that is fair and a fair map maintains the Indigenous majority districts.