Letter to the editor: Maps give Republicans unfair advantage

At the Districting and Apportionment Commission hearing in Missoula, Mike Hopkins said the shameful part out loud: “It makes it tougher to go to the Legislature and have an actual direction where you want to go, because you have to think about how split your voters are.” Yes, he just said he doesn’t think legislators should have to worry about what their constituents want (so they should get to choose their voters). What he fears is that legislators representing diverse constituencies couldn’t be extremist. Accountability to the voters is one of the fundamental precepts of the U. S. Constitution, and it is important to reining in extremism.