Letter to the editor: Maps give Republicans unfair advantage

At the Districting and Apportionment Commission hearing in Missoula, Mike Hopkins said the shameful part out loud: “It makes it tougher to go to the Legislature and have an actual direction where you want to go, because you have to think about how split your voters are.” Yes, he just said he doesn’t think legislators should have to worry about what their constituents want (so they should get to choose their voters). What he fears is that legislators representing diverse constituencies couldn’t be extremist. Accountability to the voters is one of the fundamental precepts of the U. S. Constitution, and it is important to reining in extremism.
Hopkins also said that when voters are not represented by someone who agrees with them, they feel something like “animosity.” However, the Republican maps, which would give their party a legislative majority disproportionate to the number of their voters, would result in even more people being represented by someone who doesn’t agree with them.
People are also reading…
Gerrymandering is defined as “the practice of dividing or arranging a territorial unit into election districts in a way that gives one political party an unfair advantage in elections.” (Merriam-Webster). This is what the Republican maps would do.
Jonathan Haber,
Missoula