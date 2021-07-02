 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Marijuana and TV: 2 feminizing drugs
Pot and TV: Legally, every male in the state now has the right to emasculate himself with these two insidious drugs. Your new pot laws are fooling with Mother Nature. Masculinity shall be forever changed with the “moonbeams of a feminine bent.” Sit! Stay!

Ed Dramer,

Kalispell

