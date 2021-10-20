Letter to the editor: Marijuana tax a 'cheap shot'

First, civic leaders argue that visitors — tourists — place demands on city services but don’t pay the taxes to support them. They imply that visitors will be disproportionately large customers of marijuana, so the tax would have them pay some “fair share” for the city services they use. In 1985 the town of West Yellowstone had fewer than 800 year-round residents, but a summer population that swelled to over 10,000. The town petitioned the state legislature for a 3% “resort tax” to help cover the costs of providing city services (ambulance, fire, police protection, etc.). Missoula is hardly in that position. Today, a handful of small towns in Montana have a resort tax.