Letter to the editor: Marijuana tax just the beginning
Letter to the editor: Marijuana tax just the beginning

The Missoulian recently carried a story (June 21) about Missoula County commissioners desiring to impose a 3% tax on all marijuana products sold in Missoula County.

I have two observations: First, their spokesperson admitted that the “revenue from the tax may be used for any activity,” meaning that the proposed tax is just a way to grab money for which the county hasn't even bothered to identify a need. Second, the tax would be the camel’s nose under the tent flap, a precursor — despite denials — for a sales tax on other items.

Voters ought to be mindful of the latter point, even if they are not bothered by the former, a craven attempt to levy taxes without identifying a need and then justifying it. Shame on them!

Robert McCoy,

Lolo

