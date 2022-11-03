Letter to the editor: Marilyn Marler will get things done in Helena

Marilyn Marler has represented the people of Missoula County well in the Montana Legislature. I urge you to vote to re-elect her. She has championed issues important to the people of Missoula, listening to their concerns and representing them in the Legislature. She does not play political games or change political parties in an attempt to win votes (like one of her opponents who has been a longtime Republican but switched to run as a Green Party candidate after failing to be elected as a Republican). Marilyn is the type of level-headed and fair representative we need to send to Helena if we want to get things done. Vote Marilyn Marler for House District 90 Representative!