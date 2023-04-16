In regards to the latest incident at Snowbowl and the foolish loss of Marshall ski area. I worked at Marshall since 1957 cutting brush, mowing runs, falling trees, building new runs, helping service the chair, snowgrooming and working on plans for another chair and more new runs.

Local global experts tell us that Marshall could never be a viable ski area again. Wrong. If Marshall was still operating today with the snow making we had when I worked there we could have opened Thanksgiving weekend 2022 and could be open until some time in April.