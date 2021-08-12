Letter to the editor: Mask mandate not right for all

My son has autism and is unable to wear a mask, and with the school board making the decision to have a mask mandate this year, it impacts my son's right to the same education as other children his age.

I enrolled him in public school at the end of the school year when I moved back here, and one of the teachers in the IEP (Individualized Education Plan) meeting stated she wasn't comfortable with him being in her classroom because he is unable to wear a mask, and they decided isolating him from the other children was in everyone else's best interest. Definitely not his, though.

I expressed why I did not want them trying to put a mask on my son. It causes aggression in him and emotional distress. This is not fair to him or the other children who have to be kept out of school because of this decision they have made.

This mask mandate is so damaging to our children's emotional well-being and their education. We have to put an end to this.

The vaccine is not the answer either, because I know people who have gotten sick from the vaccine as well.

Heather Reel,

Missoula

